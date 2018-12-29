Gaurav Sareen and Megha Chakraborty's Mere naam tu moment

television

Gaurav Sareen and Megha Chakraborty will take romance a notch higher in the show "Krishna Chali London"

Megha Chakraborty and Gaurav Sareen

Actors Gaurav Sareen and Megha Chakraborty will recreate the magic of "Mere naam tu" from the superstar Shah Rukh Khan's movie "Zero". Gaurav and Megha will take romance a notch higher in the show "Krishna Chali London".

"Being a fan of the Badshah of Bollywood, I jumped at the opportunity of a romantic sequence on his song - ‘Mere naam tu'. On the show, Radhey and Krishna (their characters) are spending time exploring London and they suddenly break into a dance on the crowded streets of the city," Megha said in a statement.

Gaurav added that the romantic sequence between the duo was very exciting to shoot. "They will be seen dancing and walking around some picturesque streets and locations in London to the latest song," he said.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever