Gaurav Sareen inspired by Govinda

Actor Gaurav Sareen, who will soon be seen in "Krishna Chali London", says he is imitating actor Govinda in the upcoming TV show. "Since I am playing someone who is from Uttar Pradesh, I needed to learn the language and the local dance. Govinda is the God of this genre, who is known for thumkas and jhumkas typical in the region of UP," Gaurav said in a statement to IANS.

"His movies bring out the essence of the towns of Kanpur and Lucknow where most of the show is shot. I am feeling very lucky to be imitating a personality like Govinda on my show and I hope viewers enjoy my performance on the screen," he added. "Krishna Chali London" tells the story of Radhey who is looking for his life partner and his only dream is to get married. The show will beam on Star Plus from May 21.

