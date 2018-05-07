Gaurav Sareen looks up to Hrithik Roshan

Gaurav Sareen will soon be seen in Krishna Chali London



Gaurav Sareen looks up to Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan and says he aspires to be like him. "I always wanted to become an actor like Hrithik Roshan. I have followed his acting journey since my childhood. I would love to dress up like him and even sported his hairstyle for a while," Gaurav said in a statement.

"He is a performer and my icon. I will always aspire to reach a similar benchmark in my acting career," he added. Gaurav will soon be seen in "Krishna Chali London". It tells the story of Radhey who is looking for his life partner and his only dream is to get married. On his upcoming project, Gaurav said he hopes that viewers enjoy Radhey's journey on the Star Plus show.

