Gaurav Sareen slapped 10 times for show

The entire scene was shot on a trolley in a way so that the slap couldn't be hidden



Picture courtesy/Gaurav Sareen Instagram account

Actor Gaurav Sareen was slapped 10 times to get a perfect shot for one of the episodes of the show "Krishna Chali London". "The entire scene was shot on a trolley in a way so that the slap couldn't be hidden, it seemed perfect only after 10 slaps though the redness on my cheeks stayed for a long time," Gaurav said in a statement.

"I understand the importance of the re-takes that go into shooting each scene and I wanted to give my best for the shot. Also, since I am very close to my on-screen father (played by Bhagwan Tiwari), we share a great bond and we hugged each other after the scene," he added.

Krishna Chali London is aired on Star Plus.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever