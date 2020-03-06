Search

Gauri Khan Designs celebrates 25 years of Maison & Objet

Updated: Mar 06, 2020, 15:53 IST | The Hitlist Team | Mumbai

Organised by Raj Anand, it was attended by leading architects, interior designers, and the glamour quotient hit a high with the presence of Sussanne Khan, Maheep Kapoor, Chunky and Bhavna Panday, among others

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan
Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan

Gauri Khan Designs was buzzing with creativity, design and innovation for the 25th year celebrations of Maison & Objet, a leading international show for professionals in lifestyle, interior décor and design. The show featured installations by designers Ashiesh Shah, Amrish Patel and Darshan Soni, Little Shilpa, Rooshad Shroff, Shitij Dogra and Bandana Jain, and partners Vita Moderna, Jaipur Rugs and Nitco Tiles.

pic

Organised by Raj Anand, it was attended by leading architects, interior designers, and the glamour quotient hit a high with the presence of Sussanne Khan, Maheep Kapoor, Chunky and Bhavna Panday, Ritesh and Dolly Sidhwani, Kajal Anand and French Consul General Sonia Barbry.

pic

Shah Rukh Khan charmed everyone with a detailed walkthrough of all displays led by Gauri, who looked beautiful in a black Monisha Jaising outfit. Raj Anand said, "We are happy that the event was successful and wish to see many more architects and designers from India at the show!"

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
NEXT STORY
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK