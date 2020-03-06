Gauri Khan Designs celebrates 25 years of Maison & Objet

Gauri Khan Designs was buzzing with creativity, design and innovation for the 25th year celebrations of Maison & Objet, a leading international show for professionals in lifestyle, interior décor and design. The show featured installations by designers Ashiesh Shah, Amrish Patel and Darshan Soni, Little Shilpa, Rooshad Shroff, Shitij Dogra and Bandana Jain, and partners Vita Moderna, Jaipur Rugs and Nitco Tiles.

Organised by Raj Anand, it was attended by leading architects, interior designers, and the glamour quotient hit a high with the presence of Sussanne Khan, Maheep Kapoor, Chunky and Bhavna Panday, Ritesh and Dolly Sidhwani, Kajal Anand and French Consul General Sonia Barbry.

Shah Rukh Khan charmed everyone with a detailed walkthrough of all displays led by Gauri, who looked beautiful in a black Monisha Jaising outfit. Raj Anand said, "We are happy that the event was successful and wish to see many more architects and designers from India at the show!"

