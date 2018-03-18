Gauri Khan designs chandeliers using 1,800 bottles!

Mar 18, 2018, 09:30 IST | The Hitlist Team

Earlier, Shah Rukh Khan's wife Gauri had designed a bar using 1,800 bottles

Gauri Khan

During an event in New Delhi recently, Gauri Khan displayed chandeliers (below) she had designed using 1,800 bottles. The star wife shared a picture on Instagram of her installation. Earlier, Gauri had designed a bar using 1,800 bottles.

Gauri Khan design

