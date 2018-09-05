Gauri Khan gets inspired by nature and doodles her way out!

bollywood

Gauri Khan has something new in store for her fans, and the producer was seen doodling her way out!

Gauri Khan

Shah Rukh Khan's wife Gauri Khan is a renowned interior designer. The King Khan's wife also dons a producer's hat now and then, and currently, Gauri is producing Shah Rukh Khan and Aanand L Rai's Zero.

But now, we have a good news for all the Gauri Khan fans out there! What we have heard is that our beloved B-town Designer Gauri was seen doodling something that looks like a new package design. Much to our surprise, we are curious to know what the new thing is and what is she stepping into? We have been speculating around it being a premium brand.

We can just anticipate and come to multiple conclusions as to what does that sketch mean? Gauri Khan could be exploring something outside the realm of interior designing. Let's wait and watch what Gauri Khan has in store for us. It is said that the actor's wife is now inspired by nature, and plans to give something good to her fans! Let us wait, and watch out for Gauri's surprise.

