Gauri Khan gives a hilarious twist to the iconic Kuch Kuch Hota Hai pose of Shah Rukh Khan as the actor laughs

Bollywood celebrities love to party and let their hair down whenever they get time. And something similar happened recently when filmmaker Amritpal Singh Bindra thew a grand Bollywood bash where some of the biggest names arrived dressed in the iconic characters of the '90s.

What attracted everyone's attention was Gauri Khan and Karan Johar's camaraderie and their outfits. Given Johar made his Bollywood debut as a director with Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, it was appropriate for him to be dressed as the very character he created, Rahul. And Gauri was dressed as the college hottie, Tina. And Kaajal Anand looked adorable as Anjali.

Have a look at Gauri's post right here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gauri Khan (@gaurikhan) onDec 10, 2019 at 9:04pm PST

The bigger news here is the original Rahul's reaction to the picture. A fan club of the actor shared the photo on his Instagram account and Khan's reaction is too funny to be missed as he photobombs the picture, take a look:

And talking about Khan, Angad Bedi and Neha Dhupia also paid tribute to the iconic pair of Raj and Simran from Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge as they were dressed like how the pair was in the song, Mehendi Laga Ke Rakhna, have a look at Neha Dhupia's post:

On the work front, Karan Johar is now working on his next directorial, Takht, whereas Shah Rukh Khan is planning to do as many as three films as of now, with Raj and DK, Atlee Kumar, and Rajkumar Hirani.

