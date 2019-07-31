Gauri Khan, Karan Johar, Randhir Kapoor at Kaykasshan Patel's husband's prayer meet

bollywood

Kaykasshan Patel's husband Areef Patel died after suffering a massive cardiac arrest in a Mumbai hospital on Monday

Gauri Khan, Karan Johar and Randhir Kapoor at Areef Patel's prayer meet. All Pictures: Yogen Shah

Kaykasshan Patel's husband Areef Patel died after suffering a massive heart attack in a Mumbai hospital on Monday. On hearing this news, many celebrities rushed to meet Kaykasshan in this moment of grief. On Tuesday, the family organised a prayer meet for the late Areef Patel. Many eminent personalities attended the prayer meet.

Gauri Khan, Karan Johar, Sangeeta Bijlani, Raveena Tandon, Zareen Khan, Randhir Kapoor, Manish Malhotra, Ritesh Sidhwani with wife, Gayatri Oberoi, Madhoo Shah, Sunita Kapoor, Mana Shetty, Madhur Bhandarkar, Congress leader Priya Dutt with husband Owen Roncon, Dino Morea, and photographer Dabboo Ratnani with Manisha Ratnani attended Patel's prayer meet.



Sangeeta Bijlani and Raveena Tandon at the prayer meet

On Monday, after learning this news, Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora with husband Shakeel Ladak and Maanayata Dutt visited Kaykasshan after hearing about the sudden demise of businessman Areef Patel. Ranveer Singh's mother Anju Bhavnani was also amongst the first few to reach at the Patel residence on Monday night.



Dino Morea and Sunita Kapoor arrived at Areef Patel's prayer meet

Areef Patel was a senior member of the Otters Club, Bandra. The club remembered him by writing: "Darling of Bandra and Otters Club. He was the true DON lovable by all, young and old. Kind hearted and sensitive to all. Always greeted everyone with his dimple smile. Left us too soon for his heavenly eternal abode (sic)"

His funeral was held today, Wednesday, July 31 at the Bandra Khoja Kabarastan, Near Gaiety Galaxy theatre at 12 noon. "Condolences at residence Natasha Sea View between 11 am to 1 pm and 5 pm to 7 pm" was also written on the note along with the deceased's photograph.

