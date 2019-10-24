Gauri Khan on her designs: Smile on the client's face is what keeps me going

Gauri Khan was adjudged Design Person Of The Year at the BW Future Of Design Summit and Awards 2019 in the city. Speaking at the event, she said, "Completing a project, seeing the designs come to life and the smile on the client's face is what keeps me going. My message to anyone out there, who is starting off, is to be passionate about what you do. You will then be a winner and an achiever." As an entrepreneur, Shah Rukh Khan's wife has carved a niche for herself in the interiors space.

At the same event, Gauri Khan also revealed that she began her career by designing Shah Rukh Khan's clothes in his initial movies. Gauri, an interior designer, has created her own identity apart from just being called a star wife. At the event, she recalled how the jeans worn by Shah Rukh in the film Baazigar (1993) were designed by her.

Prior to attending this event, Gauri Khan had shared a few photos of her work from the film Baazigar, and recalled how 'Gauri Khan Designs' has come a long way since then. She had written: "Can't believe I designed this look in the 90s... Those jeans, #legwarmer tee, bullet belt and a red shirt thrown over. The hand painted jeans were my favourite. #Gaurikhandesigns has come a long way! Major throwback.. [sic]"

Gauri Khan has designed many celebrities' homes, namely Karan Johar, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Sidharth Malhotra, Jacqueline Fernandez, and a few others. She is one of the go-to interior designers within the Bollywood fraternity and across.

