Gauri Khan shares a precious photo of Shah Rukh Khan with son AbRam

It's Gauri Khan's mother's birthday and the ace interior designer took to social media to wish her mum. Gauri shared a photo on Instagram that features her mother with Shah Rukh Khan and little AbRam Khan as well. The father-son duo can be seen striking a hip pose in the picture.

Check out the photo here:

View this post on Instagram Happy birthday Mom... â¤ï¸ ð¤ð A post shared by Gauri Khan (@gaurikhan) onSep 8, 2019 at 7:49am PDT

Isn't this a lovely family picture? SRK and son AbRam look adorable as they kneel next to Gauri Khan's mother. Many of Gauri's friends and Insta followers commented on the photo. Shweta Bachchan Nanda wished her mom happy birthday, while Farah Khan Kunder wrote, "Awwwwe Happy birthday to her." An Instagram follower commented, "OMG! Abru just a lil copy of SRK", and yet another Insta user said, "Happy birthday to your beautiful mum."

On the work front, there were rumours that SRK had signed a film with Ali Abbas Zafar, which also starred Katrina Kaif. The Zero actor has, however, shot down these rumours with a tweet. He wrote, "It's always nice to know that in my absence & behind my back, I have surreptitiously signed so many films that even I am not aware of!! Boys & girls I do a film when I say I am doing it....otherwise it's just post truth (sic)."

SRK was last seen in Aanand L Rai's Zero with Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma, which didn't do as well as expected at the box office. The actor is now producing a Netflix series, Bard Of Blood, which stars Emraan Hashmi as a spy. Besides this, Shah Rukh will also be making a special appearance in Sonam Kapoor and Dulquer Salmaan's upcoming movie, The Zoya Factor. When Sonam was asked if the star will be a part of the film, she told an entertainment portal, "We see a bit of Shah Rukh Khan and a bit of someone else as well", while Dulquer added, "I think we should leave some surprises for the audience."

