Gauri Khan turns author; creates a guide for aspiring designers
Tentatively titled My Life in Design, it will be released by Penguin next year. The book will feature unseen pictures of her interior design projects, family and Mannat.
Gauri Khan makes her debut as an author with a coffee-table book about her journey as a designer. Tentatively titled My Life in Design, it will be released by Penguin next year. The book will feature unseen pictures of her interior design projects, family and Mannat. She will also talk about her design philosophy and style.
Shah Rukh Khan's wife discovered her talent while doing up her home. "I realised it was something I loved deeply. It has been a long journey, which I now hope to showcase through the book," she posted on social media. The lockdown gave her an opportunity to work on it. "The book will contain detailed information that I feel can guide aspiring designers or those who are interested in the art of design," she added.
Gauri Khan has been utilising her quarantine time to work on her projects. In July, she shared pictures and videos to give an idea of what's keeping her occupied. She has also been keeping up with her kids - Suhana, Aryan and AbRam amid the pandemic. Her social media account is filled with fun quarantine memories.
SRK married Gauri in 1991, after a six-year courtship. They have a son Aryan (born 1997) and a daughter Suhana (born 2000). In 2013, they welcomed AbRam, who was born through surrogacy. Speaking about Suhana Khan, the star kid is studying at New York University. Last year, she made her acting debut in a short film called The Grey Part of Blue.
