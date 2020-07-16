Gauri Khan's abstract musings look therapeutic

After interior designing, Gauri Khan is now trying her hand at painting. A corner of Mannat has been converted into her studio. She posted a picture of the acrylic artwork she's working on and wrote, "Using my time in quarantine to work on my next projects. Creativity can be quite therapeutic." Looks like the star wife is also keen on doing the decor pieces for her projects.

Gauri took to her verified Instagram account, where she shared a string of pictures and videos to give an idea of what's keeping her occupied. In May, Gauri shared a glimpse of her younger son AbRam's birthday celebrations. On Instagram, Gauri had posted a video that shows SRK narrating 'scary' stories to AbRam.

SRK married Gauri in 1991, after a six-year courtship. They have a son Aryan (born 1997) and a daughter Suhana (born 2000). In 2013, they welcomed AbRam, who was born through surrogacy. Speaking about Suhana Khan, the star kid is studying at New York University. Last year, she made her acting debut in a short film called The Grey Part of Blue.

It's not just Gauri Khan who took up painting as a therapy. Hina Khan, Salman Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday, and many other B-townies picked up the painting brush.

