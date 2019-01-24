Gauri Lankesh's sister Kavita: Don't think story on EVMs led to her death

national

Slain journalist Gauri Lankesh's sister Kavita Lankesh has rubbished the claim made by a US-based self-styled cyber expert and hacker that Lankesh was killed because she was planning to write an article on the hacking of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs).

"I am aware of it and I think it is completely false. I don't think it is true at all. I don't know why it was said like this. I don't believe my sister was targeting for that at all," Kavita Lankesh told the media. Lankesh was shot dead on September 5, 2017 evening outside her house.

Police have arrested 16 people, while two suspects are at large. Police have claimed that a right wing criminal syndicate, which killed the left leaning journalist, was inspired by the literature brought out by a right wing organisation Sanatan Sanstha and assassinated her for being 'Durjan' (evil person), as mentioned in the book.

However, adding an outlandish twist to the story, the man identified as Syed Shuja had said he had met Lankesh and wanted the article on EVM to be published in her weekly when the assassination happened. Kavita said, "The murder was a political conspiracy but I don't believe in this kind of twist. So far, the investigation is going in a right direction."

