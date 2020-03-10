Gautam Gambhir after India's WT20 loss: Cups will come and go; today is victory for every Indian girl

Despite Indian team's defeat in the final of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup against Australia, former cricketer Gautam Gambhir on Sunday said cups will come and go but today is a victory for each and every Indian girl.

Gambhir took to Twitter to write: "Till a few years ago, nobody could have imagined that a billion eyes would be glued to Women's Cricket World Cup. Cups will come & go, but today is a victory for each & every INDIAN GIRL who dared to defy odds & societal barriers! #SheInspiresUs Congrats to Australia!"

Till a few years ago, nobody could have imagined that a billion eyes would be glued to Women’s Cricket World Cup



Cups will come & go, but today is a victory for each & every INDIAN GIRL who dared to defy odds & societal barriers! #SheInspiresUs ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ®ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ³



Congrats to Australia! — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) March 8, 2020

In his tweet, Gambhir also used the hashtag #SheInspiresUs, a campaign launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of the International Women's Day.

On International Women's Day, Australia displayed an all-round performance to defeat India by 85 runs to win their fifth title here at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). Before this edition, Australia had won the tournament in 2010, 2012, 2014 and 2018.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever