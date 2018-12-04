Gautam Gambhir announces retirement from all forms of cricket

cricket

Gautam Gambhir played in 58 Tests between 2004 and 2016, scoring 4154 runs at an average of 41.95, with the help of nine hundreds and 22 fifties

India discard Gautam Gambhir on Tuesday announced his retirement from all forms of cricket. The Ranji Trophy game between Delhi and Andhra starting on Thursday at the Feroz Shah Kotla here will be his last game. The 37-year-old Delhi batsman announced his decision in a video post on his Facebook handle.

Gambhir played in 58 Tests between 2004 and 2016, scoring 4154 runs at an average of 41.95, with the help of nine hundreds and 22 fifties. He also played in 147 ODIs between 2003 and 2013, besides featuring in 37 T20 Internationals.

On Tuesday, the cricketer had stepped down as Delhi's Ranji captain. Gambir took the decision to make way for someone younger at the top position.

"Time to pass the captaincy baton to youngsters, hence have requested the DDCA selectors not to consider me for that role. I will be in the background helping the new leader to win games," Gambhir tweeted.

"Gautam has intimated the state team's chief selector Amit Bhandari that he would like to opt out of captaincy. He suggested that someone younger be groomed for the job. Nitish Rana will lead the side and Dhruv Shorey will be his deputy," Delhi and Districts Cricket Association (DDCA) president Rajat Sharma said.

"We would have loved to have Gautam leading the team. At the same time, I am happy that Gautam has decided to take a back seat and will groom the new captain,"Sharma added.

Gambhir, though, had a slump in form during the IPL and his return to Delhi Daredevils' fold ended in a nightmare. The senior opener stepped down from captaincy and also didn't take part after the first six games of the cash-rich league. Of late, Gambhir has been active on social media on various issues ranging from politics to cricket.

