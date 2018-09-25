Gautam Gambhir bats for acid attack victim Lakshmi on Daughter's Day

cricket

Gautam Gambhir wrote, Met Lakshmi today an acid attack warrior, a gorgeous woman. Sympathetic towards her? No. She is a HERO for me as are transgenders Abhina Aher and Simran Shaikh

Gautam Gambhir

Cricketer Gautam Gambhir considers acid attack survivor Lakshmi Agarwal, who was in news recently for her poor financial condition and unemployment, a "hero".

Gambhir, who has two daughters, Aazeen and Anaiza with wife Natasha, posted these pictures on Sunday, which was celebrated as Daughter's Day in the country. He wrote: "Met Lakshmi (left) today an acid attack warrior, a gorgeous woman. Sympathetic towards her? No. She is a HERO for me as are transgenders Abhina Aher and Simran Shaikh (above). Wish me and @natashagambhir2 had met them before. We surely wud have named our daughters after them."

Gautam Gambhir with acid attack survivor Lakshmi

Meanwhile, Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar extended financial help to her last week after hearing her story.

Gautam Gambhir is an Indian cricketer, who played all formats of the game. He is a left-handed opening batsman who plays domestic cricket for Delhi, and captained Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League (IPL). He made his One Day International (ODI) debut against Bangladesh in 2003, and played his first Test the following year against Australia. He captained the Indian team in six ODIs from late-2010 to late-2011 with India winning all six matches. He played an integral part in India's wins in the finals of both the 2007 World Twenty20 (75 runs from 54 balls) and the 2011 Cricket World Cup (97 from 122).

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates