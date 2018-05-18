Gautam Gambhir: BCCI has not done enough to market Test cricket

Known for his straight talking, the two-time World Cup winner put forth his point in presence of CoA chief Vinod Rai and BCCI CEO Rahul Johri



Gautam Gambhir

Former Indian captain Gautam Gambhir has joined the long list of players and has said that future of Test cricket is in danger and fears for the survival of the five-day format.

"I don't think BCCI has marketed Test cricket as well as they have done with ODIs and T20s. I remember a Test match at Eden Gardens against West Indies (in 2011). India batting on the first day and there were 1,000 people," Gautam Gambhir said, reported Times of India.

"Imagine Virender Sehwag, Sachin Tendulkar, VVS Laxman playing and there are only 1000 people," the senior opener said during launch of cricket historian Boria Majumdar's book 'Eleven Gods and Billion Indians'.

"I don't know but they have messed it somewhere. Maybe cut down on T20s and ODIs," the veteran of 58 Tests and 147 ODIs.

The former ICC 'Test batsman of the Year’ further added that playing white ball cricket before Test matches will be of little help.

"Playing with red dukes in Test is completely different from playing white ball cricket. The three T20s and three ODIs isn't an indicator of how well you are prepared for the Tests," said the two-time IPL winning captain.

India will be taking on England for five Test matches in the summer and before that they will be playing an ODI series.

