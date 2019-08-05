Gautam Gambhir: Bishen Bedi tried to get his undeserving son in Delhi team

cricket

Gambhir and Bedi traded blows after the former made a scathing attack on former India captain Bishan Singh Bedi and Chetan Chauhan for trying to block Navdeep Saini's entry in the Delhi Ranji team

Gautam gambhir

New Delhi: Gautam Gambhir yesterday alleged former India captain Bishan Bedi of indulging in nepotism while trying to push his son Angad in Delhi's age-group teams after the legendary spinner said that he "can't stoop to conquer" like the veteran opener.

Gambhir and Bedi traded blows after the former made a scathing attack on former India captain Bishan Singh Bedi and Chetan Chauhan for trying to block Navdeep Saini's entry in the Delhi Ranji team after the fast bowler made an impressive debut for the country in the first T20 International against the West Indies.

Saini, 26, claimed three wickets for 17 runs to star in India's four-wicket win against the Windies at Lauderhill in USA on Saturday. Former India opener Gambhir took the opportunity to take a dig at the two ex India players.

"Kudos Navdeep Saini on ur India debut. U already have 2 wkts even before u have bowled-@BishanBedi & @ChetanChauhanCr. Their middle stumps are gone seeing debut of a player whose cricketing obituary they wrote even before he stepped on the field, shame!!!," Gambhir tweeted.

Bedi responded to Gambhir in an interaction with PTI where he said: "I don't believe that I have to stoop to conquer. I would rather not react to any comments on twitter. I have never said a negative thing about Navdeep Saini. Also I believe if someone has made it, it's his credit not any Tom, Dick or Harry's."

Not known for pulling back punches, Gambhir retorted late evening dragging Bedi's son Angad into the controversy. "BishanBedi talking about "stooping to conquer", man who was pushing his undeserving son for selection or ChetanChauhanCr bent on getting his nephew in DDCA team. Shame. Also reproducing Bedi's comments on Navdeep in a protest letter of 2013."

In fact Gambhir attached a PTI report from 2013 in which Bedi had written a letter questioning Saini's selection as he wasn't from Delhi domicile. On Sunday, Bedi denied that he had any role to play.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever