Gautam Gambhir: Conditional boycott insufficient for improving Indo-Pak relations

In the wake of rising ceasefire violations by Pakistan, veteran Indian batsman Gautam Gambhir opined that conditional boycott would not be enough for improving India-Pakistan relations.

In an interview to ANI, Gambhir noted that rather than just focusing on ending cricketing ties between the two nations, India should ban Pakistanis from all industries, including music and film industries.

'Merely boycotting cricketing ties with Pakistan will not help. If a ban is imposed, it should be in all sectors, be it films, music or any other. Nobody from Pakistan should be provided an opportunity to perform in India unless the relations between the two neighbours improve,' he said.

Furthermore, the cricketer stressed on the need for the Indian government to take more stringent measures against Pakistan on account of the rising ceasefire violations along the border.

'In the recent past, we have initiated talks with Pakistan on many occasions, but no substantial outcome has been achieved. Every country has its own level of patience and importance. First thing, of course, is to talk; but if that doesn't work, one has to take strict action. There is no point in politicising the matter,' said Gambhir.

This isn't the first time the ace batsman is voicing his view on the matter.

In October 2016, Gambhir had said that India should not have any ties with Pakistan until cross-border terrorism stops, adding that there is a need to back soldiers who sacrifice their lives for the nation.

On a related note, the Indian opener in April last year had pledged to bear the educational expenses of the children of the 25 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel who were killed in an attack by Maoists in Chhattisgarh's Sukma last year. He had also donated the prize money he achieved on being named 'Man of the Match' at an Indian Premier League 2017 (IPL) match to the kin of the slain security personnel.

In this regard, Gambhir urged that it was the responsibility of each citizen to contribute their share to the families of those who sacrifice their lives for the country.

