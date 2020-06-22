Gautam Gambhir feels Ravindra Jadeja is the best fielder in the world

Former Indian cricketer Gautam Gambhir recently shared his views about fielding and why he listed a certain Indian cricketer as the best fielder in the world.

Speaking exclusively on Star Sports show, Cricket Connected, Gautam Gambhir talks about why Ravindra Jadeja is the best fielder in world cricket, "I think, in world cricket, there is no better fielder than Jadeja, an overall fielder. Maybe he doesn’t field at slip and gully, but no one is better than him in throwing. No one covers the outfield like him. Put him at point or cover, you can get him to field anywhere. No one has a safer pair of hands than him. Ravindra Jadeja, probably is the best fielder in world cricket."

Earlier, Gautam Gambhir heaped praises on India captain Virat Kohli and stated that it is due to his fitness that he has such a flourishing T20 career. Gautam Gambhir said, "He was always a very smart cricketer, but then he turned his entire T20 career into a very successful one, just by being supremely fit. Probably because he does not have the strength of Chris Gayle, he doesn’t have the ability of AB de Villiers, he probably does not have the ability of somebody likes Jacques Kallis or Brian Lara. The biggest strength he’s got is now his fitness and he’s turned that into his game as well, that’s why he has become so successful, so you got to give it to the guy. The most important thing is that he runs really well between the wickets, not many people do it."

