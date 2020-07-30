Gautam Gambhir: Indian bowlers can rattle Aussie batsmen even with David Warner and Steve Smith

Gautam Gambhir, who was amongst India's finest batsmen during the 2000-era, recently shed some light on the upcoming India series vs Australia.

Gambhir went on to address how India captain Virat Kohli would be preparing for the upcoming series against Australia when they visit them Down Under.

Speaking exclusively on Star Sports show Cricket Connected former India opener Gautam Gambhir talks about Virat Kohli getting ready for the Australia tour, “Whether it was his first tour, whether it was second tour, this time around, obviously, he would be gearing up for it because it’s going to be a different challenge with David Warner and Steve Smith coming back into the Australian Test line-up. Because India has got the bowling attack to rattle the Australian batting line-up even with David Warner and Steve Smith, but yeah, it’s going to be a different challenge than what it was last time around, so you would want Virat Kohli to fire plus the bowlers as well because it’s the bowlers that will win you the Test matches.”

However, before the series against Australia, Virat Kohli and Co will be gearing up for the cash-rich T20 league, Indian Premier League 2020, which is scheduled to begin from September until November.

