Gautam Gambhir is a bigger Delhi name at Kotla

The Gautam Gambhir Stand becomes more prominent at the Kotla

New Delhi: Former India opener and current Lok Sabha MP Gautam Gambhir, will now be visibly bigger than India captain Virat Kohli and fellow Delhi cricket legends Bishan Singh Bedi and Mohinder Amarnath at the Feroz Shah Kotla.

Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) recently dedicated the Ambedkar Stadium End stand to Gambhir for his contribution to cricket. The font size of his name–30 inches—was the smallest and lower in height as compared to the stands named after Kohli, Bedi and Amarnath.

However, the DDCA has put up a larger display which each letter measuring 43 inches. According to Neeraj, an administrative official of the DDCA, the reason for the change was that the font size of Gambhir's name was small and not appropriately fixed.

The justification provided for the revised size of Gambhir's name was the lettering had to match the bigger width of the concrete. "Gambhir has nothing to do with this; he's a gentleman," Neeraj stressed.

However, the width of the concrete that has the names of the other cricketers is the same. Also, Gambhir's name inside the stadium is going to be displayed at two corners of the stand.

