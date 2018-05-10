Gautam Gambhir, Mohammed Shami, Prithvi Shaw and other Delhi players to donate organs

"I want to request everyone to become an organ donor. I myself am an organ donor. The ability to help someone live a better life â there is no better feeling than this," said Gambhir



Gautam Gambhir

The Delhi Daredevils squad, including Gautam Gambhir, Mohammed Shami and Prithvi Shaw, yesterday pledged to donate their organs in an effort to raise awareness around the cause. "I want to request everyone to become an organ donor. I myself am an organ donor. The ability to help someone live a better life — there is no better feeling than this," said Gambhir.

"Organ donation reflects humanity's capability to give another life after we have lived our own. It is an initiative which is very close to my heart and I urge everyone to become an organ donor. I am happy to be a part of Fortis 'More to Give' initiative," he added.

