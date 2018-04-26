T20 2018: Gautam Gambhir 'couldn't handle pressure' as Delhi captain

Gautam Gambhir steps down as Delhi captain following his team's poor show



Delhi's beleaguered skipper Gautam Gambhir stepped down and nominated Shreyas Iyer as captain for the remaining games in the T20 2018 season. Gambhir, who had led his previous franchise Kolkata with distinction, including two titles, said it was his own decision and there was no pressure from the franchise to step down. He wanted a younger player to take the team forward.

"Maybe I was too desperate to turn things around and that can backfire. It could be the reason. I just couldn't handle the pressure and when you don't do that, you have to own up as a leader," Gautam Gambhir said in a press conference at the Kotla, also attended by franchise CEO Hemant Dua, coach Ricky Ponting and new skipper Shreyas Iyer.

"It's the best way forward for a young captain to take over when we still can make the playoffs by winning seven of the eight games. It has been done in the past (by other teams) and it is still possible to revive our fortunes," Gambhir said.

It is quite a coincidence that the Delhi's head coach Ponting himself had stepped down as captain of Mumbai in 2013 and was replaced by a young Rohit Sharma.

Rohit thereafter led the Mumbai with great success, guiding them to three T20 crowns. Meanwhile, new skipper Iyer said, "I thank the management, coach and Gauti Bhai (Gambhir). We have the potential to bounce back with eight games in hand. I really love the responsibility."

