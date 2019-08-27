Gautam Gambhir proposes renaming Yamuna Sports Complex after Arun Jaitley

cricket

On August 24, the day Arun Jaitley passed away at AIIMS after a prolonged illness, Gambhir wrote to Baijal, proposing to rename the complex in his constituency after the BJP stalwart in recognition of his contribution towards sports.

On August 24, the day Arun Jaitley passed away at AIIMS after a prolonged illness, Gautam Gambhir wrote to the Governor, proposing to rename the complex in his constituency after the BJP stalwart in recognition of his contribution towards sports administration.

"I am writing this letter to propose to your good self to rename Yamuna Sports Complex situated in my Lok Sabha constituency of East Delhi in the name of eminent lawyer, our great leader and former finance minister, later Arun Jaitley ji," Gambhir wrote in the letter to the Lt Governor.

He said it will be a "humble gesture" and tribute to the Jaitley's contribution and "incredible" legacy.

After Arun Jaitley's death, tributes poured in for the politician from all quarters including the political spectrum, sports and entertainment industry.

TV actress Ridhi Dogra, who is Arun Jaitley's niece penned an emotional letter for the politician after a couple of days after his demise. Dogra wrote on Facebook: "'How's your work going beta? What's new in your industry these days?' He would always ask me. And I would always feel short of words because I knew i would not know a patch of what he did about my industry but still he had this great quality to make everyone he spoke to, feel important to his time. He is indeed a huge loss to the nation. But his loss to our family is deeper. A void never to be filled. I have grown up around him and buji, played innumerable times with Sonali and Rohan, in his office when he was a lawyer."

"I remember him as someone always working hard, dedicated and so focused. His knowledge and sharp insight about everything was tremendous and indepth. He loved the company of children and the youth and always wanted to hear how our lives were going and how we saw our future."

"It used to be mesmerizing to sit in the same room as him and hear him talk as he would have everyone engaged and in splits with his anecdotes and stories one after another from his incredible life. He exemplified high standard of ethics, ideologies and value system which I have learnt and tried to imbibe in my work and life."

"I will always remember him with a warm prayer, immense gratitude and love. I truly believe legends live on forever and he truly will. My heart is always with you buji, Sonali and Rohan. I know you are resting in peace fufaji. Warmest prayers for you now and always."

