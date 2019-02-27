Gautam Gambhir lashes at Imran Khan: We decided the time, place and fate

cricket

Gautam Gambhir retorted to Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's statement that Pakistan will respond "at the time and place of it's choosing" to Indian Air Force's strikes on terrorist camps in Balakot.

Indian cricketers hailed the Indian Air Force's early morning attacks on Jaish terror camps in Balakot. From Gautam Gambhir to Virender Sehwag and Sachin Tendulkar, the cricketing fraternity was at the forefront in congratulating the Indian armed forces on the successful operation on terror modules.

Gautam Gambhir Tweeted, "We decided the time, we decided the place and we have decided the fate @IAF_MCC @adgpi #SurgicalStrikes2 #airstrikes"

We decided the time, we decided the place and we have decided the fate ðÂÂÂÂ®ðÂÂÂÂ³ðÂÂÂÂ®ðÂÂÂÂ³ðÂÂÂÂ®ðÂÂÂÂ³ðÂÂÂÂ®ðÂÂÂÂ³ @IAF_MCC @adgpi #SurgicalStrikes2 #airstrikes — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) February 26, 2019

Indian batting legend Sachin Tendulkar also Tweeted, saying, "Our niceness should never be comprehended as our weakness. I salute the IAF, Jai Hind"

Our niceness should never be comprehended as our weakness.

I salute the IAF, Jai Hind ðÂÂÂÂ®ðÂÂÂÂ³ — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) February 26, 2019

India's left-handed batting maestro Yuvraj Singh also took to Twitter to hail the Balakot attacks. He said, "Extremely proud of our #IndianAirForce. We salute the IAF , Jai Hind"

Extremely proud of our #IndianAirForce. We salute the IAF , Jai Hind ðÂÂÂÂ®ðÂÂÂÂ³ — yuvraj singh (@YUVSTRONG12) February 26, 2019

Virender Sehwag in his usual uncanny and witty language praised the attack on terrorist camps, tweeted, "The boys have played really well. #SudharJaaoWarnaSudhaarDenge #airstrike"

Current India cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal took to Twitter and said, "Indian Air Force! Bohot Hard Bohot Hard #IndiaStrikesBack #JaiHind"

Indian Air Force ðÂÂÂÂ®ðÂÂÂÂ³ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ Bohot Hard Bohot Hard #IndiaStrikesBack #JaiHind ðÂÂÂÂ®ðÂÂÂÂ³ðÂÂÂÂ®ðÂÂÂÂ³ — Yuzvendra Chahal (@yuzi_chahal) February 26, 2019

India retaliated after a Jaish terrorist attacked a truck carrying CRPF Jawans, which killed more than 40 CRPF jawans in the process.

