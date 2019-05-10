Gautam Gambhir: Will tender resignation drafted by Arvind Kejriwal if proven guilty

national

On Friday, Gautam Gambhir sent a defamation notice to Atishi, Kejriwal, and Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, demanding an unconditional apology for making "defamatory" comments against him.

Gautam Gambhir

New Delhi: A day after AAP candidate from Delhi East Atishi accused her BJP opponent Gautam Gambhir of circulating pamphlets with derogatory and casteist remarks against her, the latter asserted that if proven guilty, he would request AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal to draft his resignation letter, which he will tender publicly. Speaking to ANI, Gambhir said he would retire from politics the day allegations against him are proven.

"If he has proof, then he must bring it today. My resignation would be written by Arvind Kejriwal and I will sign it publicly," said Gambhir. "If they have proof I am ready to take retirement from politics today itself. I will take retirement on May 23 if they come with proof but what if he doesn't turn up with proof? Will he resign as Delhi Chief Minister and retire from politics?" he asked.

Gambhir went on to say that it is because of people like Kejriwal that "good" people don't enter politics. "You know why good people avoid entering politics? It is because of people like Arvind Kejriwal. They know they have to fight people like Arvind Kejriwal who can stoop to any low just for the sake of winning elections," he said.

This came hours after Atishi, while addressing media in the national capital, claimed that pamphlets were being circulated with derogatory and casteist remarks against her.

"They have shown how low they can stoop. Pamphlet states that 'she is a very good example of a mixed breed'," Atishi had said. Delhi, which has seven Lok Sabha seats at stake, will go to polls on May 12. Counting of votes will take place on May 23. East Delhi constituency will witness a triangular contest between Gambhir, Atishi and Congress' Arvinder Singh Lovely.

