Gautam Gambhir's daughter Azeen makes ramp debut

Updated: Aug 09, 2019, 09:34 IST | IANS

Azeen sauntered the ramp in a ravishing Pooja Wang ensemble, which observed some stunning ruffles, veils and pastel pallets with a pompous set design

Gautam Gambhir with daughter Azeen

New Delhi: Cricketer-turned-politician Gautam Gambhir's daughter turned showstopper recently at the Fascino Kids Fashion Week (FKFW'19), featuring the Autumn Winter'19 collections. Azeen sauntered the ramp in a ravishing Pooja Wang ensemble, which observed some stunning ruffles, veils and pastel pallets with a pompous set design.

Taking to Twitter, Gambhir posted a picture with his daughter and wrote: "My fan moment." Others who showcased their collections included names like Ananya Chatterjee, Snigdha Bihaan, Pratyush Kumar Maurya, Amrit Kaur, Sahil Jaisingh and Shraddha Sachdeva among many others.

