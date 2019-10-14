Gautam Gambhir's foundation to take care of 100 children of bravehearts

New Delhi: Cricketer-turned-politician Gautam Gambhir is over the moon and has announced that his NGO GG Foundation will take care of 100 children of those bravehearts who made the supreme sacrifice for the country.

The BJP MP of East Delhi said in a tweet that he is proud to share about taking care of 100 children of those who sacrificed their lives for the country.

Making these angels smile is one of the biggest achievements of my life. Congratulations to GG Foundation! Proud to share that we will be taking care of 100 children of martyrs. Their fathers sacrificed their lives for our nation and now its our turn to show how grateful we are! pic.twitter.com/SVtCjq73lA — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) October 13, 2019

The GG Foundation aims at supporting children of slain armed personnel and providing post-trauma counselling and 100 per cent funding of education of intervened children. The NGO aims at empowering adolescent girls (15 -18 years) by improving their socio-economic development. This will be achieved by providing education in hygiene, nutrition and motivate them to complete their education.

Gambhir is a first-time Member of Parliament (MP) from the BJP. He won this year's Lok Sabha elections from East Delhi constituency by a margin of over three lakh votes. The 37-year-old former opener was pitted against Congress' Arvinder Singh Lovely and Atishi Marlena of AAP.

As a cricketer, Gambhir featured in 147 ODIs, 58 Test matches and 37 T20s for India and scored more than 9,000 runs across all formats. He was the highest run-scorer in the 2011 World Cup final match against Sri Lanka and played match-winning innings of 97 runs to help India lift the trophy after a gap of 28 years.

