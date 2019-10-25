Gautam Gambhir's message for Sanju Samson on Twitter: Go, grab your moment

Former Indian opening batsman Gautam Gambhir is quite delighted with the fact that Sanju Samson has been selected in the Indian squad for the upcoming Twenty20 International series against Bangladesh and has told him to grab the opportunity which has been 'long overdue'.

Taking to micro-blogging website Twitter, Gautam Gambhir posted, "This is well and truly through the gap by Sanju Samson!!! Congratulations on being picked in the T20I squad. Soft hands, nimble feet and hopefully a sane head...go Sanju grab your moment, long overdue."

Apparently Gautam Gambhir has been backing the selection of the batsmen from Kerela into Team India's squad for quite a while now.

Sanju Samson's name has been cropping up time again and with The World T20 tournament in 2020, selectors will be looking to keep their options open.

doing the rounds in recent times and with the World T20 up next year, the team management, as well as the selectors, are looking to keep options open as Rishabh Pant is yet to cement his place in the team in the limited-overs format.

After Sanju Samson had scored a record 212-run knock in the Vijay Hazare Trophy tournament against Goa, Gambhir had congratulated him on Twitter saying, "Well done Sanju Samson on a double hundred in a domestic one-day game!!! This man is bursting at seams with talent and talent must meet opportunity very soon."

Samson has represented India in one T20I game against Zimbabwe in Harare in 2015. The 24-year-old had scored 19 runs in the match which the Men in Blue had lost by 10 runs, chasing 146 on July 19.

The three-match series between India and Bangladesh begins on November 3 and will be followed by a two-Test series which starts on November 14.

