Gautam Gulati: Had no other option but to break the contract with Balaji

Gautam Gulati won the eighth season of Bigg Boss in 2014, and after that, there was a surprising scarcity of work. This is when Salman Khan came to aid and helped him during this time of his struggle. A three-film deal with Ekta Kapoor, breaking the contract with Balaji, and of course the Dabangg star standing by him, all was revealed by Gulati himself in a recent interview with Navbharat Times.

First speaking about Kapoor and the contract he signed with Balaji Motion Pictures, the actor stated, "I can never forget the day when Ekta Kapoor offered me a three-film deal. However, my role in the very first film was cut. My next two films didn't start and people wanted to see me. I kept calling the concerned persons but in vain. After that, I had no other option but to break the contract with Balaji." He then went on to talk about his meeting with Khan and what happened next.

He said, "I met him at a party a few months ago. He asked me about the projects I was working on. I told him that the kind of films I'm getting is not what I want to do and some releases are stuck. He immediately asked me to work with him. I couldn't believe my ears at that moment. I asked him again and he said - yes, of course, take my number. Within the next four days, I was introduced to his team. I will always be grateful for this. Bollywood bigwigs should support young talents just like Salman Khan did."

Gulati will be seen in Salman Khan's Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, an action-packed drama that happens to be the remake of the Korean thriller, The Outlaws. It also stars Jackie Shroff, Disha Patani, and Randeep Hooda in crucial roles. This was slated to release this year on Eid but was postponed due to the lockdown. Gulati also acted in the 2016 drama, Azhar, where he essayed the role of Ravi Shastri.

That's not all, he also has a film called Virgin Bhanupriya coming up on Zee5 with Urvashi Rautela, which streams from today, July 16 onwards!

