Gautam Khaitan sent to judicial custody till Feb 20

A Delhi court on Saturday granted further six days remand custody of Gautam Khaitan to the ED in a black money and money laundering case.

New Delhi: Gautam Khaitan on Friday was sent to judicial custody till February 20 by Patiala House Court. However, he has moved a bail plea. The court has sought a reply of Enforcement Directorate (ED) till February 15 on the bail application filed by Khaitan.



Elaborating upon the ground of bail which has been moved in the court, Khaitan’s counsel Pramod Kumar Dubey told the media, “Black Money Act is not applicable in his case. Khaitan has never misused anything; he has always been available and has not tampered with any evidence.”



A Delhi court on Saturday granted further six days remand custody of Gautam Khaitan to the ED in a black money and money laundering case. Khaitan, the lawyer accused in the AgustaWestland case, was arrested by the ED in a fresh case in connection with black money and money laundering. A few weeks back, the Income Tax Department sleuths raided offices and various other properties in Delhi-NCR belonging to Khaitan.



The IT department claimed to have gathered evidence against Khaitan for allegedly receiving kickbacks in other Defence deals too, besides AgustaWestland during the UPA tenure. On the recommendation of the IT department, the ED had registered a case against him under the Black Money Act. He was on Enforcement Directorate’s remand in connection with a case under the Black Money (Undisclosed Foreign Income) and Assets Act, 2015.

