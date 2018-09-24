Gautam Rode confirms return to TV with Kaal Bhairav

television

Gautam Rode is one of the few actors who have done back-to-back male-oriented shows

Actor Gautam Rode is returning to the small screen after taking a break for two years. He says the second season of the show "Kaal Bhairav Rahasya" sounded even more exciting than its first season.

"There are some projects which you just can't say no to, and 'Kaal Bhairav...' is one such show. The first season of the show had done well, but for me, the second season sounded even more exciting," Gautam said in a statement.

"The characterisation and the genre are somewhat different from what I have done earlier and the content is very different from what is already running on television," he added.

The "Saraswatichandra" star is one of the few actors who have done back-to-back male-oriented shows. He has been in "Maha Kumbh: Ek Rahasaya, Ek Kahani" and "Suryaputra Karn".

