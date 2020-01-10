Gautam Rode: I prepare a personal gym for myself on the set

What does fitness mean to you?

Fitness is a lifestyle for me. It's not because I am in this field of acting, it's a part of my daily routine.

What is your fitness mantra?

My fitness mantra is very basic- 70% diet and 30% workout. A lot of people know it but very few follow it. However, I make it a point to live by these words. Diet is more important than your workout.

How do you keep a healthy balance between your mind and body?

Mind and body are in a way correlated because if you have a healthy and happy mind, you will take good care of your body. Similarly, if you have a healthy body, your mind will be fresh and happy. You need to prepare your mind to help you attain your goals for your body. For example, I went for a holiday where I had 2 cheat days. But later, I compensated for that and followed a strict diet for the remaining days and also worked out. So, you have to balance that out as I don't prefer to have unhealthy food every day.

Following your demanding and hectic routine, how do you manage to stay fit and maintain a healthy lifestyle?

It's all about your motivation. For me, Sony SAB's Bhakharwadi is a cameo role and even though I'll be working here for just 13-15 days, I carry my dumbbells on the set. Whenever I get time, at least thrice a day, I work out on the set. While I are on the set, it's really important for me to take care of my health by bringing food from home and not eating junk on the set. This becomes very necessary because I work for 12-15 hours and I'm usually left with no time to work out. So, it's important to take care of the diet. Usually, whatever show I do, I take gym equipment on the set and I prepare a personal gym for myself to workout whenever I get time.

What kind of music do you like listening to while you work out?

I like listening to anything which is peppy, fast and has beats, whether it is a Bollywood song or any motivational song. I just don't like listening to trance and rock music.

That one thing you don't miss on a cheat day?

I am a big fan of Indian sweets, chocolates and pastries and I definitely have them on my cheat days.

Any fitness tip for your admirers?

Fitness is all about the diet. The ideology that you can eat anything after walking or working out a little, is not right. The most important thing is the diet so just keep that intact. Keep one day in a week where you eat anything you want but the remaining 6 days, follow a healthy diet to balance everything. With that, make sure to move your body a little by indulging in pilates, yoga, any sport or any other physical activity.

