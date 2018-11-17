Gautam Rode loses voice on set of Kaal Bhairav Rajasya

television

Gautam Rode had to shout and speak dialogues loudly for the character of Veervardhan and this eventually took a toll on his health

Gautam Rode

Television actor Gautam Rode lost his voice while shooting for the second season of Kaal Bhairav Rajasya. Gautam had to shout and speak dialogues loudly for the character of Veervardhan and this eventually took a toll on his health. But this didn't stop him from shooting as he feels "it comes as a part and parcel of the industry".

"I always believed in playing a character that look real and convincing. Even for the shoot of Kaal Bhairav, where I had to shout on the top of my voice and be rough, the makers insisted to give a fake shot, however I disagreed and decided to keep it real.

"Of course, such characters have a toll on the health and its own consequences, but I think it comes as a part and parcel of the industry. I have been drinking hot water and taking medicines to have a better voice and throat," Gautam said in a statement.

The show's story directly connected with this theme. The main protagonist of the serial, Veer, has completed 29 years of his life and he has only one year to solve the mystery that 'why no male from his family is able to live more than 30 year of their age'. The Saraswatichandra star is one of the few actors who have done back-to-back male-oriented shows. He has been in Maha Kumbh: Ek Rahasaya, Ek Kahani and Suryaputra Karn.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever