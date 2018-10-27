Gautam Rode to fast on Karva Chauth

television

Gautam Rode says he will fast on Karva Chauth on Saturday for his wife Pankhuri Awasthy's long life

Gautam Rode

Actor Gautam Rode says he will fast on Karva Chauth on Saturday for his wife Pankhuri Awasthy's long life. He is currently busy shooting for his upcoming show "Kaal Bhairav Rahasya" season two. His wife flew from Mumbai to spend some time with him and they are excited about their first Karva Chauth.

"Love makes you do things you can never imagine. I have never kept a fast in life, but I'm glad that my first fast is for my wife Pankhuri who has always stood by me," Gautam said in a statement.

"This is our first Karva Chauth and I am giving up food for love. I hope to make this day special for her and plan on taking her for a special dinner in the evening," he added. The couple got married earlier this year.

