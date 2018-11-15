Gautam Singhania steps down as Raymond chairman

national

The board has appointed Nirvik Singh as the non-executive chairman of Raymond Apparel

Gautam Singhania

New Delhi: Gautam Singhania, on Wednesday, stepped down from the position of the chairman of Raymond Apparel Limited. Singhania will, however, continue to be on the board. The board has appointed Nirvik Singh as the non-executive chairman of Raymond Apparel. Nirvik, a 27-year marketing and communication industry veteran, is currently the chairman and CEO of Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa of Grey Group Asia Pacific

Other new additions to the board include Anshu Sarin, who has joined the team as non-executive director, and Gautam Trivedi, who will be serving as an independent director of the company.

Commenting on the appointments, Singhania said, "I have always believed in setting the highest standard of governance and have always advocated to run the business professionally. I am delighted that Nirvik Singh has been appointed as the non-executive chairman of Raymond Apparel Limited and I am sure that the company will benefit tremendously under his able leadership. I also welcome Anshu Sarin and Gautam Trivedi as new board members of Raymond Apparel Limited."

