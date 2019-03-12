Gautam Singhania's wife Nawaz unveils her designer gym over special brunch

famous-personalities

Nawaz Modi Singhania at the Sunday brunch

Nawaz Modi Singhania, the socialite, gym bunny and the mother of two has now ventured into designing spaces. She kickstarts her new venture with a custom-designed gym. Her first project is a gym that she has designed at a suburban high-end residential complex where each flat costs nothing less than Rs. 10 crores.

To showcase her work and celebrate her new venture, she threw a special one-of-a-kind brunch this Sunday for her near an dear ones.

Nawaz Modi Singhania was happy to share her thoughts about the fitness centre and the project, “I gave my technical inputs for the fitness centre. We have the most amazing gym here, a fantastic pilates studio and an aerial arts studio. We have a huge, spacious, green gym, it is my largest centre so far. It actually expands way beyond fitness – it’s about health, anti-aging, confidence, mental health and a variety of things. There is a lot of buzz and excitement about the whole Rustomjee Elements project and the Fitness Centre is the cherry on top.”

Many of her celebrity friends including Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh, Farah Khan, Mohit Marwah, Parizad Zorabian to name a few, dropped in to extend their support and celebrate her new beginning.

It was a fun-filled affair and everyone praised Nawaz Modi Singhania for her stellar piece of work.

