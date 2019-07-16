Search

Gavaskar crossword winners

Updated: Jul 16, 2019, 11:50 IST | A Correspondent

The Sunny AT 70 crossword published in mid-day on batting legend Sunil Gavaskar's birthday on July 10 attracted wholesome response from cricket lovers

The Sunny AT 70 crossword published in mid-day on batting legend Sunil Gavaskar's birthday on July 10 attracted wholesome response from cricket lovers.

The winner is:
Anil K Phillips. Those who nearly got it all right are: Julia Jones, Nisar AK Sarguroh, Prakhar Sachdeo, Ramesh Mallya, Ashok Shamrao Gupte, Gopal Iyer and Louis Viegas.

Solution
Across
1 Roger, 2 Asif Iqbal, 3 Glenn, 4 Union, 5 Abid, 6 VST, 7 Andy Roberts, 8 Border, 9 Lanka, 10 Mike Gatting, 11 Pain, 12 Norman, 13 Runs, 14 Manchester, 15 More, 16 Hours, 17 Five, 18 Idols, 19 Gundappa, 20 Bengal, 21 Taunton, 22 Eden, 23 Professional, 24 Malcolm, 25 Dozen, 26 Maalamaal, 27 Ravi, 28 Price, 29 Nazar, 30 Jack Hobbs, 31 Chauhan,
32 Bright, 33 Nirlon.

Down
1 Rain, 2 Tauseef, 3 Bourda, 4 Six, 5 Delhi, 6 Dilip, 7 Derek Underwood, 8 Ashok Mankad, 9 Car, 10 Bhagirathi, 11 Prasanna, 12 Ian, 13 Karachi, 14 Ewen Chatfield, 15 Mohinder Amarnath, 16 Rohan, 17 Patil, 18 SACA, 19 Duncan, 20 Lords, 21 Zaheer, 22 Two, 23 Pammi, 24 Boon, 25 Ghavri, 26 Hero, 27 Bob, 28 SG, 29 VCA.

