Gavaskar crossword winners

The Sunny AT 70 crossword published in mid-day on batting legend Sunil Gavaskar's birthday on July 10 attracted wholesome response from cricket lovers

The winner is:

Anil K Phillips. Those who nearly got it all right are: Julia Jones, Nisar AK Sarguroh, Prakhar Sachdeo, Ramesh Mallya, Ashok Shamrao Gupte, Gopal Iyer and Louis Viegas.

Solution

Across

1 Roger, 2 Asif Iqbal, 3 Glenn, 4 Union, 5 Abid, 6 VST, 7 Andy Roberts, 8 Border, 9 Lanka, 10 Mike Gatting, 11 Pain, 12 Norman, 13 Runs, 14 Manchester, 15 More, 16 Hours, 17 Five, 18 Idols, 19 Gundappa, 20 Bengal, 21 Taunton, 22 Eden, 23 Professional, 24 Malcolm, 25 Dozen, 26 Maalamaal, 27 Ravi, 28 Price, 29 Nazar, 30 Jack Hobbs, 31 Chauhan,

32 Bright, 33 Nirlon.

Down

1 Rain, 2 Tauseef, 3 Bourda, 4 Six, 5 Delhi, 6 Dilip, 7 Derek Underwood, 8 Ashok Mankad, 9 Car, 10 Bhagirathi, 11 Prasanna, 12 Ian, 13 Karachi, 14 Ewen Chatfield, 15 Mohinder Amarnath, 16 Rohan, 17 Patil, 18 SACA, 19 Duncan, 20 Lords, 21 Zaheer, 22 Two, 23 Pammi, 24 Boon, 25 Ghavri, 26 Hero, 27 Bob, 28 SG, 29 VCA.

