Gavaskar XI crowned U-14 champions

cricket

Tushar was adjudged the best player of the tournament while teammate Nishit Bhalla (16 wickets) was declared best bowler. The best batsman award went to Vidarbha's Shree Chaudhary, who scored two centuries

Tushar Singh's unbeaten 161 helped Gavaskar XI take a vital first innings lead against visitors Vidarbha and emerge champions of the 25th Total Cup U-14 selection cricket tournament organised by Dilip Vengsarkar Foundation at Karnatak Sporting Association recently.

After restricting Vidarbha to a first innings score of 167, Gavaskar XI were 107 for two at one stage. But Tushar in the company of Prateek Yadav (59) added 132 for the third wicket to help his team take the first innings lead and confirm their victory.

Tushar's innings included 18 hits to the fence. Hrishikesh Gore (42) added crucial runs as the winners posted 350-6. For Vidarbha, medium pacer Shivam Nimbalkar (2-41) and off-spinner Devansh Thakkar (2-44) were the pick of the bowlers.

Tushar was adjudged the best player of the tournament while teammate Nishit Bhalla (16 wickets) was declared best bowler. The best batsman award went to Vidarbha's Shree Chaudhary, who scored two centuries.

Meanwhile, at the Oval Maidan, Vengsarkar XI declared their innings on the overnight score of 249 and bowled out Tendulkar XI for 159. Left-arm spinner Pallav Dandekar (5-42) and medium pacer Ravi Gupta (3-40) were the successful bowler.

DY Patil win cricket title inter-medical event

DY PATIL edged out Grant Medical with two wickets to spare for honours in the Prof AS Chagla inter-medical 45-over cricket tournament at the DY Patil grounds, Nerul recently. Batting first, Grant Medical scored 208 in 38 overs.

Aniket Rathod (67) and Abhijeet Waghmode (34) were the major contributors for the losing team. For DY Patil, Abdul Qadir (4-32) was the chief wicket-taker. In reply, DY Patil overhauled the target in the 30th over. Sajid Shaikh top-scored with 87 while Mayank Tiwari (2-46) and Rohit Thorat (2-42) were among the wickets for Grant Medical.

Catch up on all the latest T20 news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates