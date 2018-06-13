Gavit Murali Kumar bags 10,000 m gold to become second fastest Indian

Kumar's earlier best was 29:33.85 during the Federation Cup in Patiala in March. The men's 10,000m bronze medal winner in the 2014 Asian Games had clocked 28:45.65

Representational picture

Young long distance runner Gavit Murali Kumar bagged a gold in men's 10,000m race at the Gouden Spike meeting in Leiden, Netherlands to become the second fastest Indian in this event as the country's track and field athletes continued their build-up for the upcoming Asian Games.

Kumar, 21, a bright talent from Gujarat, clocked a personal best of 28 minute 43.34 seconds, the best by an Indian in the ongoing season. Current long-distance coach Surendra Singh, who holds the national record of 28:02.89, has run faster than Kumar on four occasions.

Kumar's earlier best was 29:33.85 during the Federation Cup in Patiala in March. The men's 10,000m bronze medal winner in the 2014 Asian Games had clocked 28:45.65. The Gouden Spike is one of the top meetings in The Netherlands. Its current European Athletics status is Outdoor Meetings with National Permit.

28:43

Time taken in minutes by Gavit Murali Kumar to win 10,000m gold