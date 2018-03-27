Gay Australian cricketer Megan Schutt is ready for verbal clash on homosexuality

Gay Oz pacer, in the city for a tournament, says she's ready for any confrontation given homosexuality is taboo in this part of the world



Jess Holyoake(left) and Megan Schutt. Pic/Getty Images

Although same sex marriage is a hotly debated issue in this part of the world, Australia, however, legalised it last December. Australia's straight-talking pacer Megan Schutt, who claimed a hat-trick in yesterday's comprehensive win over India in the T20I tri-series at Brabourne Stadium, had no qualms in getting involved in a confrontation if she faces any objection on the social media for marrying her partner Jess Holyoake.

"I'm pretty good at wiping away things that don't confront me at the time. Obviously, it's not the best thing in the world here. But back home, it's something important for me. It happens the same way here," Schutt said after the match.

When asked if she would refrain from posting anything controversial while she is in India, Schutt said: "Not at all. I don't mind if anyone wants to have a stab at it. I don't mind confrontation."

