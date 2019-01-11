Gay sex, adultery not acceptable in the Indian Army: General Bipin Rawat

national

Army chief says some of the rights and privileges that people enjoy are not what the Army have

Army Chief Bipin Rawat

Army Chief Gen. Bipin Rawat on Thursday said gay sex and adultery will not be allowed in the Indian Army, months after the Supreme Court decriminalised homosexuality and struck down a colonial-era adultery law.

"In the Army, it is not acceptable," he told a press conference while replying to a question on impact of the Supreme Court's two historic verdicts. The Army chief said though his force is not above the law, it will not be possible to allow gay sex and adultery in the Army. "The Army is conservative. The Army is a family. We cannot allow this to perpetrate into the Army," he said.

Landmark rulings by Supreme Court

. Supreme Court last September unanimously decriminalised part of the 158-year-old colonial law under Section 377 of the IPC which criminalises consensual unnatural sex, saying it violated the rights to equality.

. The apex court last year had also struck down a 158-year-old colonial-era law which it said treated women as "chattel of husbands". The law provided for punishing a man for an affair but not the woman

