Gaza braces for more protests and funerals

Palestinians prepare to bury the dead after Israeli troops kill 59 protesters



Israel said it was preparing for further confrontations, but Palestinian groups indicated they intended to rein in the protests. Pics/AFP

Palestinians observed a strike yesterday to mourn dozens killed by Israeli troops in a mass protest on the Gaza border — the single deadliest day there since a 2014 war and part of a high-stakes campaign by Gaza's Hamas rulers to break a decade-long border blockade.

Fresh protests were expected a day after Israeli forces killed 59 Palestinians during clashes and protests along the Gaza border against the US embassy opening in Jerusalem in the conflict's bloodiest day in years.

In Monday's protest, Israeli forces killed 59 Palestinians, most by Israeli snipers, and injured more than 2,700, Gaza health officials said. The toll included a baby who died from tear gas inhalation along with eight children under the age of 16, the officials said. The high casualty toll also revived international criticism of Israel's use of lethal force against unarmed protesters.