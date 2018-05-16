Gaza braces for more protests and funerals
Palestinians prepare to bury the dead after Israeli troops kill 59 protesters
Israel said it was preparing for further confrontations, but Palestinian groups indicated they intended to rein in the protests. Pics/AFP
Palestinians observed a strike yesterday to mourn dozens killed by Israeli troops in a mass protest on the Gaza border — the single deadliest day there since a 2014 war and part of a high-stakes campaign by Gaza's Hamas rulers to break a decade-long border blockade.
Fresh protests were expected a day after Israeli forces killed 59 Palestinians during clashes and protests along the Gaza border against the US embassy opening in Jerusalem in the conflict's bloodiest day in years.
In Monday's protest, Israeli forces killed 59 Palestinians, most by Israeli snipers, and injured more than 2,700, Gaza health officials said. The toll included a baby who died from tear gas inhalation along with eight children under the age of 16, the officials said. The high casualty toll also revived international criticism of Israel's use of lethal force against unarmed protesters.
Turkey accuses Israel of genocide
Ankara: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan accused Israel of "state terror" and "genocide". In one of his most vehement broadsides ever against the Jewish state, Erdogan also announced three days of national mourning over the deaths, as well as a giant protest in Istanbul on Friday. "Israel is wreaking state terror. Israel is a terror state," Erdogan told Turkish students in London.
Iran:âÂÂIsraelis should be tried as 'war criminals'
Tehran: Iran said that Israeli officials should be tried as war criminals over the "brutal massacre" of Gazan protesters. "The killing of children, women and people of Palestine has become the main strategy of the Zionists," Iran's foreign ministry spokesman said.
