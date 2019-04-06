Gazino set for Seth Ramnath Daga Trophy

Updated: Apr 06, 2019, 09:20 IST | Prakash Gosavi

The four-year-old Excellent (trainer D Todywalla), who posted a wire-to-wire victory in his last start over the mile trip, may be expected by the betting market to blaze the track in the hands of A Sandesh over this shorter trip

The feature of Saturday's six-race evening card is the class I event, the Seth Ramnath Daga Trophy, to be run over the trip of six furlongs. The four-year-old Excellent (trainer D Todywalla), who posted a wire-to-wire victory in his last start over the mile trip, may be expected by the betting market to blaze the track in the hands of A Sandesh over this shorter trip. But Gazino, the Nosher Cama-trained five-year-old (Trevor Patel up) is unlikely to let him win without having to work up sweat. I expect Gazino to catch the judge's eye first.

First race at 5.30 pm.
Selections:

R R Komandur Plate (Class III; 1600m)
Truly Epic 1, Excellent Sorrento 2, Western Front 3.

Ahmed I Rahimtoola Trophy - Div II (For 3y, maidens; 1000m)
Turmeric Power 1, Running River 2, Princess Avika 3.

Ahmed I Rahimtoola Trophy - Div I (For 3y, maidens; 1000m)
Mzilikazi 1, Belenus 2, Majestic Warrior 3.

Seth Ramnath Daga Trophy (Class I; 1200m)
Gazino 1, Excellent 2, Holy Smoke 3.

P A d'Avoine Trophy (Class IV; 1400m)
Thomas Hardy 1, Gentillesse 2, Flying Dragon 3.

Monifieth Plate (Class IV; 1000m)
Shivalik Queen 1, Pleiades 2, Speedo 3.

Recommendations
Best bet: Thomas Hardy (5-1)
Upset: Whydah (2-12)

Today's pools
Super jackpot pool: 1,2,3,4,5,6
Jackpot pool: 2,3,4,5,6
Treble pool: 4,5,6
Tanala pool: All races.

