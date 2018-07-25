GDA junior engineers protest against suspension of colleagues

The engineers affiliated to the Uttar Pradesh Diploma Engineers Maha Sangh contend that only junior engineers (JEs) are not responsible for illegal construction and action should be taken against higher authorities as well

A group of junior engineers of the Ghaziabad Development Authority staged a protest against the GDA vice chairperson over suspension of their colleagues in connection with the collapse of a five-storey building here recently.

The engineers affiliated to the Uttar Pradesh Diploma Engineers Maha Sangh contend that only junior engineers (JEs) are not responsible for illegal construction and action should be taken against higher authorities as well. The president of the city unit of the junior engineers' body, Gyan Praksh Diwedi, said junior engineers are supposed to inform higher authorities and they have certain role in checking illegal construction.

A memorandum was also handed over to vice chairperson Ritu Maheshwari. The five-storey building had collapsed here on Sunday killing two persons and injuring eight others, officials said. A special investigating team (SIT) was formed to probe the incident. After the investigation report, the district magistrate and vice chairperson of GDA Ritu Maheshwari sent a recommendation to the government to initiate action against assistant engineer of GDA Nishant Kumar and junior engineers T N Singh, Rama Kant Tiwari, Rameshwer Sharma, Kamaldeep, Arun Kumar and Adarsh Bhatnagar for dereliction of duty.

