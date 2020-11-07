Gear for the future

Talk

TEDxCRCE is back with its fifth edition boosting the TED mission where Ideas Worth Speaking will be highlighted with a new theme — Shifting Gears. In light of the pandemic, the Fr Conceicao Rodrigues College of Engineering in Bandra will be hosting this edition today in a

digital avatar.

Among the key speakers is Apurva Purohit, President, Jagran Prakashan Group. Of what to expect at her session, she said, "We all want to lead a maximising, fulfilled life where we make the most of every opportunity that comes our way. This can happen only when we deal with every situation whether big or small, whether important or not, by being the best possible version of ourselves. To each of us is given a choice of what gauge we want to measure our life with. It is against that gauge that we need to do the best we can."

Other speakers include Triveni Acharya, journalist-activist, and founder of Rescue Foundation, an anti-sex trafficking group, Shibani Kashyap, artiste, Dr Karthikeyan, Padma Shri awardee, former Director of CBI and Director General of National Human Rights Commission and Vikas Karade, founder of AlgoSurg that introduced revolutionary software to convert a 2-dimensional X-Ray into a 3-D model.

On Today, 4 pm onwards

Log on to @TEDXCRCE on Instagram

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news