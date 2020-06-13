Monsoon is upon us and we have already had some rain, though it has been sporadic. There have been caution advisories to prepare for the rain. A few stories in this paper outlined how the city is getting ready for the season.

Certain authorities had been stating how they used the thin traffic and emptier roads in the earlier lockdown phases to their advantage. They started working on infrastructure to get Mumbai ready for the season.

We do hope that those in charge of the measures have prepared as best as they could and worked on different aspects so that the city functions smoothly and people are put through minimum trouble.

There is little people can do with regard to civic infrastructure except being alert, calling out shoddy work and in doing so, holding those in charge accountable.

For oneself though, you just have a couple of days, and even then, the clock is ticking, to get rain-ready. Vehicles should be in good condition, especially the brakes. You must also have wipers working, and like so many advise, a little hammer in the car in case of emergency. We have witnessed tragedies in the past, where occupants were unable to open the car door during floods.

A lot of these are a given, but we must remember the greater onus is on us, as we are in the middle of a pandemic. Help may be slower, given that manpower is stretched to the maximum these days. We also want to avoid any crowds during these times, so it is imperative that commuting is sensible and safe within the parameters allowed.

Doctors have also warned about an extra burden on the healthcare system, which is at a breaking point. The biggest precaution to guard against this peril is close attention to hygiene. The stakes are higher. Understand that and gear up for the city's most challenging season.

