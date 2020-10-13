Gearing up for your wedding? Attend this Immersive Virtual Wedding Fair

The wedding industry has hit the reset button with major re-adjustments being made amidst the global pandemic.

With preferences towards intimate and open-air ceremonies, the face of the Indian wedding industry is undergoing a transformation like never before. Adapting to the new world order, the fraternity is all set to witness its "first-ever" virtual wedding fair, The World of Weddings (TWOW), a three-day experiential virtual affair from October 23-25.

TWOW is a one-stop-shop bringing together players of the wedding industry to network, have one-on-one interactions with potential clientele. It addresses the wedding woes of the pandemic by giving consumers direct access to myriad wedding operators and service providers from the comfort of their homes.

The integrated 3D platform presents an in-road into engaging with prestigious industry mavericks including wedding planners, tourism boards, hotels, decorators, photographers, choreographers, fashion designers, food and beverage experts among many others.

It is offering a virtual lobby, dedicated auditoriums and immersive galleries that will showcase designers like Masaba Gupta, Archana Kochhar, and Nivedita Sabboo and jewellery labels like Notandas Jewellers and Farah Khan World. Get easy access to prominent names from the field of photography like the Wedding Story and Israni Photography and choreographers like Vinod Sumit and Laadi Sangeet Maker for a perfect sangeet eve.

You will also get a chance to meet make-up artistes like Ojas Rajani and Bianca Louzado and also attend masterclasses and get styling tips from Mohit Rai and Aastha Sharma of The Wedding Style Project.

It has roped in Horizon WIE, VV Weddings, Dreamz Krraft - The wedding company, and Pink Whistle Man by Ranjani, and decor stylist like Vivaah, Spree Designs, and Pulp Fiction. Hospitality brands like Minor Group and Hyatt Hotels have been locked in for the show.

Speaking about the wedding fair, Manoj Gopalani, Co-Curator, said: "In order to counter the challenges that have befallen in recent times, being innovative is the need of the hour. Virtual events have become a new normal and will continue to go through iterations to create an experience like no other. The inception of The World of Weddings' concept stems from the very thought of curating an opportune platform that will not only benefit wedding curators, designers, associates or industry experts but also probable couples and their families. It is a great way to network with the right partners through an immersive, yet intimate engagement that is also cost effective. The key takeaway is to make the magic of weddings a reality even in the virtual world."

The virtual extravaganza revolves around experience, engage and evolve with the modern world of weddings. Experience the carefully curated products and services, engage with industry experts, be abreast about the latest wedding trends, expand business opportunities, explore the bigger picture and evolve with the ever-changing realm of the industry.

"TWOW will fill the void we are currently experiencing. It is the perfect platform that brings together everyone in the wedding industry. What sets us apart is the reach of B2B2C. With opportunities to connect not only with brides and grooms, but we have curated a panel of the best in the industry to allow them to connect and collaborate with one another in this 3D immersive platform", adds Neha Seth Arora, Co-Curator, TWOW.

